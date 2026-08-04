Universities must focus on value-based education: President Murmu

CUTTACK: Knowledge acquired by the youth becomes truly meaningful when it is used for the service of humanity, welfare of the society and progress of the nation, said President Droupadi Murmu on Monday.

Addressing the inaugural function of the Jagadguru Kripalu University (JKU) at Banara under Dampada block in Cuttack district, Murmu expressed hope that the institution would serve as a powerful medium for the service of society and the nation by integrating India’s ancient cultural and spiritual traditions with modern education.

She said Cuttack’s contribution to the fields of public service, literature and culture has been significant and inspiring. Stating that India was among the countries with the youngest populations in the world, the President said it was our greatest asset.

“To make optimal use of this asset, our universities must create an environment where young people can develop their talents and realise their dreams and aspirations. They must be provided with value-based education. Universities bear the responsibility of shaping citizens guided by integrity, discipline, sensitivity and a commitment to the national interest,” Murmu said.

Stressing that higher educational institutions play a pivotal role in achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the President urged universities to function as centres of knowledge where the ideas and technologies developed could address the needs of the society.

“While embracing modern knowledge, students should remain committed to ethical values,” Murmu said. She expressed confidence that the Jagadguru Kripalu University would foster research, innovation and entrepreneurship among the students while laying emphasis on their cultural and spiritual growth to realise the goals of a ‘Viksit Odisha’ and a ‘Viksit Bharat’.