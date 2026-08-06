14-year-old boy dies after falling ill following mid-day meal at Dhenkanal

DHENKANAL: A 14-year-old boy allegedly died soon after consuming the mid-day meal at PM SHRI Bhuban high school in Dhenkanal district on Wednesday.

The deceased is Mangaraj Sathua Mahapatra, a Class VIII student and resident of ward no 12 in Bhuban NAC.

Sources said after having the mid-day meal, Mangaraj went out to play with his classmates. He later complained of uneasiness. As his condition deteriorated, he was rushed to Bhuban community health centre, where he died during treatment. School and hospital officials said the boy had a history of seizures and reportedly experienced similar episodes while studying at a school in Hariharpur, Bhuban.

Bhuban block education officer Akankita Pradhan said hospital authorities informed her that the student died following a seizure. Police have registered an unnatural death case in this connection.