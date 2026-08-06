Archaeology experts assess needs for Samaleswari shrine restoration

SAMBALPUR: A team from the State Archaeology wing on Wednesday conducted a detailed survey of the historic Maa Samaleswari temple to assess conservation and restoration needs, with a focus on seepage, structural deterioration and the long-pending smoke ventilation issue in the sanctum sanctorum.

The visit followed recent discussions between the Samaleswari temple trust board and the State Archaeology authorities held on the directions of the Sambalpur collector. The team inspected the temple structure including the roof and corridor and submitted a preliminary report to district collector after the survey.

Sources said continuous rainfall has led to seepage at certain sections of the temple corridor, while natural ageing has caused cracks in parts of the structure. Photographs and technical documentation were collected for further analysis and preparation of a restoration plan. The team also expressed confidence about the feasibility of carrying out the required repairs.

Temple trust board president Sanjay Baboo said, “The experts carried out a thorough inspection of the temple. They examined idols of several deities installed along the corridor, many of which have suffered distortion over the years due to regular rituals and worship. They also documented the condition of the deity sculptures for restoration purposes. We are hopeful that the conservation work will begin soon.”