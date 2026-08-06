BRICS Education ministers’ meet to focus on research, startups

BHUBANESWAR: The three-day 13th BRICS Education ministers’ meeting and the 3rd senior officials’ meeting began in the state here on Wednesday.

Held under India’s BRICS chairship 2026, the meeting will focus on promoting collaborative research, innovation and startups, and capacity building for academic leadership. This apart, discussions will also be held on strengthening early childhood care and education (ECCE), skill development and enhanced cooperation under the BRICS Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

Union Education minister Pralhad Joshi is scheduled to participate in the meeting on its concluding day on August 7. India’s BRICS chairship is guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, reflecting the people-centric and humanity-first approach articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 2025 BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro.

The meetings would build upon a series of engagements held under the BRICS Education Track during India’s chairship. These engagements seek to deepen cooperation among BRICS countries in technical and vocational education and training, skills development and workforce preparedness and to consolidate and exchange research and best practices across the priority themes.

The India’s BRICS chairship is placing strong emphasis on youth participation and people-to-people exchanges. In this spirit, Model BRICS has been conceptualised as a student-focused initiative to be organised on the sidelines of BRICS ministerial meetings across India.