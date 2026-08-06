Deputy CM Pravati Parida takes stock of flood situation in Bhadrak

BHADRAK : Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Wednesday took stock of the flood situation in Bhadrak district and directed officials to ensure immediate restoration of road connectivity in deluge-hit areas.

Presiding over a review meeting at the district collectorate here, Parida also asked the departments concerned to ensure 100 per cent distribution of dry food and safe drinking water, deploy additional medical teams, intensify public awareness campaigns through ASHA and anganwadi workers to prevent outbreak of water-borne diseases and make adequate arrangements for cattle feed in areas affected by the floods.

The deputy CM reviewed the water levels of Baitarani, Salandi, and Akhuapada rivers, the status of flood-affected villages, breaches on embankments, condition of culverts and bridges, relief shelters, healthcare services and crop damage assessment.

She instructed the Water Resources and Rural Development departments to keep constant vigil over vulnerable embankments and undertake immediate repair works wherever necessary. Stressing the importance of coordinated action, Parida directed district officials and public representatives to work in close coordination for effective flood management.

Earlier in the day, the deputy CM visited the flood-hit Barsar and Gobindpur villages in Tihidi block to assess the ground situation and interact with the affected residents. She assured the villagers that the state government would extend all possible assistance for relief, rehabilitation, and restoration efforts.

Among others, Bhadrak MLA Sitanshu Sekhar Mahapatra, collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay, ADM Rabinarayan Sahu, and sub-collector Sourabh Chakraborty attended the meeting.