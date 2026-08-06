Mohan Charan Majhi to showcase food processing prowess in Delhi

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will launch a two-day investment outreach programme in New Delhi on August 7-8 with CM Mohan Charan Majhi leading a high-level delegation to the national capital.

The delegation comprising Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain and senior government officials, will engage with leading industrial houses, MSMEs, downstream manufacturers and business associations across sectors identified as key drivers of Odisha’s next phase of industrial growth.

A key highlight of the outreach will be Odisha Food Pro 2026, a sector-focused investment roadshow being organised jointly by the state government and ASSOCHAM on August 7. The event will showcase the state’s agricultural and marine resource base, food processing ecosystem, logistics infrastructure and policy support, with the aim of attracting investments across processing, packaging, cold-chain logistics and value-added food manufacturing.

The programme will feature industry interactions, the release of a knowledge report on Odisha’s food processing sector and exchange of investment MoUs. The initiative seeks to integrate the state’s farmers, fishermen, food producers and MSMEs with national and global value chains while positioning Odisha as an emerging food processing hub.

On the first day, the delegation will hold one-on-one meetings with industry leaders and group discussions covering stainless steel downstream manufacturing, chemicals and petrochemicals. On August 8, the delegation will visit a manufacturing facility in Greater Noida to study advanced manufacturing practices and explore collaboration opportunities in white goods and consumer appliances.

“Odisha’s next phase of industrialisation will be driven by deeper value addition around the strengths we have already established,” additional chief secretary, Industries Hemant Sharma said adding, the state’s priority is to secure credible investment proposals and expedite existing commitments.