Odisha government includes 91 cancer care packages under AB-PMJAY

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha government has included 91 state-specific cancer treatment packages under the Ayushman Bharat - Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY).

The packages have been added to AB-PMJAY through Mukhyamantri Cancer Care Abhiyan following approval from the National Health Authority (NHA). The newly-added packages have also been notified to all empanelled hospitals for implementation.

Health and Family Welfare minister Mukesh Mahaling said the move is aimed at ensuring that eligible beneficiaries in Odisha receive timely, high-quality and cashless cancer treatment.

The integrated Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY and Gopabandhu Jan Arogya Yojana (GJAY) was launched in the state in April 2025 with 2,163 treatment packages.

However, following the inclusion of the 91 new state-specific cancer packages, the number of cancer treatment packages has increased to 545, while the total treatment packages under the scheme have gone up to 2,254. The latest inclusion has further expanded access to specialised cancer care for beneficiaries across the state.

The government had launched the Mukhyamantri Cancer Care Abhiyan based on expert recommendations, with an allocation of nearly Rs 311 crore, recognising cancer as a serious disease that requires early diagnosis and multidisciplinary treatment. Health department officials said the package list is already benefitting patients.