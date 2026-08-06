Odisha targets 11 GW renewable energy capacity by 2030, invites global manufacturers

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister and Energy minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Wednesday unveiled Odisha government’s ambitious road map to add 11 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030, and said the state is pushing forward to position itself as India’s emerging clean energy manufacturing hub.

Addressing the inaugural session of a two-day conference titled ‘E3 - Energize Empower East 2026’ organised by the Indian Electrical and Electronics Manufacturers’ Association (IEEMA) here, Singh Deo said the state has leveraged a proposed investment pipeline of `10 lakh crore to attract global electrical equipment manufacturers.

“Already power-surplus, Odisha is aligning its energy strategy with the prime minister’s ‘Purvodaya’ vision to make eastern India a major growth driver for the country’s economy,” he said.

He said Odisha is focusing on building a future-ready power ecosystem anchored on smart grids, digital substations and artificial intelligence-enabled asset management, and assured incentives to the energy sector to accelerate the creation of resilient and technologically-advanced power infrastructure.

Speaking on state’s industrial ambitions, Singh Deo said the projected `10 lakh crore investment pipeline would generate demand for transformers, transmission equipments, switchgear and other advanced electrical components, creating significant opportunities for domestic and global manufacturers. A stable policy framework, transparent governance and proactive support from Energy and Industries departments will lay the platform, he added.

He said Odisha’s strategic location, supported by major ports and expanding logistics infrastructure, is a competitive advantage for companies looking to serve eastern and northeastern markets as well as export destinations.