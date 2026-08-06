Police prevent 25-year-old’s suicide bid in Chintamaniswar

BHUBANESWAR: Timely intervention of police helped save the life of a 25-year-old youth who had allegedly attempted suicide on Tuesday evening following prolonged mental distress over a relationship.

The youth, a BTech graduate, was a resident of Uttara. Investigation revealed he left home on Tuesday morning and later checked into a hotel in Chintamaniswar here without informing his family.

Later in the evening, he uploaded a video on Facebook revealing his intention to end his life over severe depression. One of his friends alerted his parents, following which they rushed to Dhauli police station seeking immediate help.

Using intelligence and technical analysis, police traced the youth at the hotel. On reaching the spot, the cops and the youth’s parents found that he had inflicted deep cut injuries on both his hands with a sharp object in an apparent attempt to take his own life. The youth was then shifted to Capital Hospital. Police said his condition is stable.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on 104)