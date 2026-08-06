Rs 10,000 crore investment and every major food brand’s base in Odisha is the goal, says Hemant Sharma

Odisha’s roadmap to become eastern India’s food processing hub hinges on investments, value addition, new food parks and stronger branding of traditional products, says additional chief secretary, Industries department Hemant Sharma, as he speaks to Sudarsan Maharana.

Where does Odisha see itself as a food processing hub in eastern India?

Our long-term vision is to become eastern India’s leading food processing hub. We have two clear objectives. First, we want to emerge as the top food processing destination in the region, serving Odisha, West Bengal, Assam, the Northeast, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. Second, every major domestic and international food brand operating in India should have a manufacturing facility in our state.

Which sub-sectors offer the biggest growth opportunities?

The biggest growth opportunity lies in packaged snacks. The seafood sector is primarily export-driven. Millets are emerging as a promising segment, while non-basmati rice is another key focus area. At Odisha Food Pro 2026, our primary focus will be on attracting investments in packaged snacks.

How is Odisha promoting the processing and branding of GI-tagged products?

Many of Odisha’s GI-tagged products are still not well known outside the state. While some are not suitable for packaging, others can be packaged effectively. For example, Odisha Rasagola can be packaged to extend its shelf life, enabling it to be transported and sold in wider markets. We are working to promote such products on a large scale.

We have identified products such as Chhena Poda, Chhena Jhilli and Khaja that are suitable for modern packaging. To promote these products, we need modern packaging, improved hygienic preparation methods, quality standardisation, FSSAI licensing and a longer shelf life without compromising their authenticity or flavour. This would also create greater income opportunities for our farmers.