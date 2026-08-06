Seven students to get TCs after alleged assault at Rayagada school

BERHAMPUR: Tension briefly prevailed at the government-run residential school in Revolkana under Kolnara block of Rayagada district on Wednesday after parents of students allegedly assaulted by their seniors in the hostel staged protest demanding strict action against those involved in the incident.

Angry parents of the victims, all students of Class VIII and IX, also demanded immediate transfer of the headmaster of Revolkana high school over the incident which reportedly took place on Sunday. The incident came to light on Tuesday after a video purportedly showing a group of Class X students assaulting several Class VIII and Class IX students with a cricket bat and coconut petioles went viral on social media.

With the situation turning tense, a team of Chandili police along with district welfare officer (DWO) Asima Rao reached the school and tried to pacify the agitating parents. The situation was later brought under control after the administration and school authorities held a detailed discussion with the irate parents.

DWO Rao said most of the issues raised by the parents were resolved. She confirmed that transfer certificates (TCs) will be issued to seven Class X students for their alleged involved in the assault. In the coming days, a parent-teachers meeting will be held to restore confidence and ensure that such incidents do not recur in the school.