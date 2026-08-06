Suspended principal enters college office at Kurtanga, takes away files after release from jail

JAGATSINGHPUR: Raghunathpur police on Tuesday booked former principal of Swami Arupananda Degree College of Education Dayanidhi Routray for allegedly entering the institution premises and taking away important files and documents from the office, a day after being released from jail.

Routray, who was arrested last month for allegedly assaulting and abusing college staff and later placed under suspension, entered the office at around 9.15 am on Tuesday without informing the in-charge principal. Only two peons were on duty while the principal and other staff members had not yet arrived.

Routray reportedly entered the college office, opened two almirahs, removed important college files and documents, and packed them into two bags before leaving the premises. The incident was captured on the college’s CCTV cameras and witnessed by the two peons.

College authorities alleged that being under suspension, Routray had no authority to remove any official record from the institution. The former principal also reportedly did not return the office key after taking the files and documents.

The matter was immediately brought to the notice of the college president and Jagatsinghpur sub-collector Prasant Kumar Tarai. In-charge principal of the college Bhagaban Das also lodged a complaint with Raghunathpur police.

Raghunathpur IIC Premjit Das said after receiving the complaint, police have registered a case against the former principal. The matter is under investigation.