Vigilance probes alleged corruption in Gajapati pond development

BERHAMPUR: The Berhampur Vigilance on Wednesday launched a major operation in connection with the alleged corruption in development of Sankuri and Pattnaik ponds at Paralakhemundi town in Gajapati district.

Three separate Vigilance teams conducted simultaneous raids at different locations and took three persons including two engineers for questioning. Officials of the anti-corruption agency reportedly quizzed former assistant engineer of Gunupur NAC office D Yudhishthir, municipal engineer of Paralakhemundi Sanjib Champati and contractor Surendra Panigrahi of Berhampur.

They are being questioned over alleged financial irregularities, the quality of work executed, and the process followed for clearing project bills related to the pond development works.

The Vigilance inquiry follows an earlier investigation into the pond development project during which the then executive officer (EO) of Paralakhemundi municipality and the municipal accountant were questioned extensively.

Vigilance officials also carried out site inspections of Sankuri and Pattnaik ponds, verified measurements of the completed works, and seized key project documents including tender files, measurement books, bill vouchers, and other official records from the municipal office.

The pond development project had been under scrutiny for a long time over allegations of misuse of government funds, substandard execution of works, and financial irregularities.

While the Berhampur Vigilance has not yet issued any official statement regarding the operation, sources said the investigation is expected to widen further, with possible interrogation of more officials connected to the project.