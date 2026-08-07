81 pc area in Puri, 77 pc in Kendrapara prone to multi-hazards

BHUBANESWAR: Over 81 per cent (pc) area of Puri and 77 pc in Kendrapara district are prone to multi-hazard vulnerability (MHV), informed the Centre on Thursday.

Responding to a question of Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra in writing, Union minister of state for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Jitendra Singh said approximately 8,478.7 sq km area of Odisha has been identified as vulnerable to multiple hazards. Of this, around 2,747.89 sq km area of Puri (around 81.91 pc) and 1,898.64 sq km area of Kendrapara (around 77.68 pc) have been identified as MHV prone.

The minister said the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), MoES, has prepared MHV Maps (MHVM) by integrating multiple coastal hazard parameters including sea-level change, shoreline change rate, elevation contours, extreme water-levels recorded from tide gauges and their corresponding return periods. These parameters were synthesised to derive a composite hazard line representing the extent of potential coastal inundation.

The districtwise areas vulnerable to multi-hazard and their percentage to the district area also indicate that Jagatsinghpur and Bhadrak face significant threat in terms of MHV.

Disaster-prone

 Around 8,478.7 sq km area in Odisha marked multi-hazard prone

Major districts

 Puri: 2,747 .89 sq km

 Kendrapara: 1,898.64 sq km

 Bhadrak: 1,251.88 sq km area

 Jagatsinghpur: 1,000.67 sq km

 Balasore: 980 sq km area