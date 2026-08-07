Bhubaneswar goes underwater as heavy rain lashes overnight

BHUBANESWAR: Residents in several parts of the capital city woke up to flooded homes and waterlogged roads on Thursday as heavy overnight rains under the influence of two active cyclonic circulations caused widespread inundation, especially the low-lying areas.
The downpour, which started around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, lashed through the night into early morning, inundating roads and entering houses in many areas.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city as a whole recorded about 110 mm rains in about 12 hours, with several localities experiencing heavy downpours within a short span of time. Among the localities which suffered heavy deluge were Madhusudan Nagar (107 mm rains), Nayapalli (97.2 mm), Jagmohan Nagar (90.4 mm), Laxmisagar (90 mm), Saheed Nagar (83.2 mm) and Khandagiri (73.2 mm).
The worst-hit areas included Shantipalli Basti in Saheed Nagar, where knee-deep rainwater entered homes, submerging household furniture and belongings, and disrupting daily activities of residents. Parts of Rasulgarh, GGP Colony, Nayapalli, Chandaka and other low-lying pockets of the city were also inundated.
While the severe waterlogging situation across the city exposed its poor drainage system, residents had to bear the brunt. “We have been experiencing waterlogging every monsoon for the last 40 years. Drain number 10 frequently floods the area during heavy rains. However, the civic authorities have turned a blind eye to our problems,” said a resident of Shantipalli Basti.
Another resident of the locality expressed concern over the increased risk of snake encounters due to the waterlogging, stating it has created panic in the neighbourhood.
Situation in some areas, though, showed some signs of improvement later in the day as rain intensity eased and water receded. Responding to complaints, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Odisha Fire and Emergency Service deployed pumps to drain water from residential colonies, houses and major roads.
Fire services personnel rescued at least half a dozen occupants of an apartment in Alasua village after an overflowing canal in the area inundated its ground floor.
Other areas across the state which recorded significant rainfall in the last 24 hours include Jenapur (110 mm), Pattamundai (100 mm), Mahanga (90 mm) and Nischintakoili, Kantapada, Bhandaripokhari and Sukinda (80 mm each). Heavy showers continued to lash parts of the state on the day with Malkangiri recording the maximum of 85.4 mm between 8.30 am and 5.30 pm.
Director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Manorama Mohanty said, “Parts of Odisha are experiencing heavy downpour due to a cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts and another upper air cyclonic circulation over south Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh.”
The regional met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at one or two places in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Friday. The rainfall intensity is expected to gradually reduce from Saturday onwards.
Rain fury
Capital city records 110 mm rains in about 12 hours
Heavy deluge reported in Madhusudan
Nagar (highest 107 mm), Nayapalli (97.2 mm), Jagmohan Nagar (90.4 mm) etc
Worst-affected areas include Shantipalli Basti in Saheed Nagar
Parts of Rasulgarh, GGP Colony, Nayapalli and Chandaka also inundated