Bhubaneswar goes underwater as heavy rain lashes overnight

BHUBANESWAR: Residents in several parts of the capital city woke up to flooded homes and waterlogged roads on Thursday as heavy overnight rains under the influence of two active cyclonic circulations caused widespread inundation, especially the low-lying areas.

The downpour, which started around 11.30 pm on Wednesday, lashed through the night into early morning, inundating roads and entering houses in many areas.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city as a whole recorded about 110 mm rains in about 12 hours, with several localities experiencing heavy downpours within a short span of time. Among the localities which suffered heavy deluge were Madhusudan Nagar (107 mm rains), Nayapalli (97.2 mm), Jagmohan Nagar (90.4 mm), Laxmisagar (90 mm), Saheed Nagar (83.2 mm) and Khandagiri (73.2 mm).

The worst-hit areas included Shantipalli Basti in Saheed Nagar, where knee-deep rainwater entered homes, submerging household furniture and belongings, and disrupting daily activities of residents. Parts of Rasulgarh, GGP Colony, Nayapalli, Chandaka and other low-lying pockets of the city were also inundated.

While the severe waterlogging situation across the city exposed its poor drainage system, residents had to bear the brunt. “We have been experiencing waterlogging every monsoon for the last 40 years. Drain number 10 frequently floods the area during heavy rains. However, the civic authorities have turned a blind eye to our problems,” said a resident of Shantipalli Basti.

Another resident of the locality expressed concern over the increased risk of snake encounters due to the waterlogging, stating it has created panic in the neighbourhood.