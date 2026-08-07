BJD protest over railway land compensation in Koraput district

JEYPORE: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Thursday staged demonstrations in front of tehsil offices across Koraput district, demanding a revised and equitable compensation package for landowners affected by the proposed Jeypore-Nabarangpur and Jeypore-Malkangiri railway line projects.

At Jeypore, hundreds of party workers and land losers assembled near the local tehsil office and submitted a memorandum to the tehsildar seeking immediate revision of land valuation. Similar protests were organised at Kundra, Boipariguda and Borigumma tehsil offices.

The protesters alleged that the district administration had adopted an arbitrary and insensitive approach while assessing the value of land for acquisition. They claimed that despite landowners in neighbouring Nabarangpur and Malkangiri districts receiving compensation running into crores of rupees under similar railway projects, farmers in Koraput were being offered substantially lower amounts.

Former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda accused the administration of discriminating against Koraput farmers. “The compensation fixed for land losers in Koraput is grossly inadequate and does not reflect the prevailing market value. The government must ensure a uniform and just compensation policy for all affected families,” he said.

Former MP Pradeep Majhi alleged that the administration had failed to safeguard the interests of local farmers and landowners. “People are not opposed to railway development. But development cannot come at the cost of injustice to farmers. The government should immediately revise the land valuation and announce a fair rehabilitation and compensation package,” he said.

The BJD leaders warned that if the compensation package is not revised and the alleged anomalies in land valuation are not addressed, the party would intensify protest across the district in the coming days.

Among others, senior BJD leaders, local public representatives and a large number of affected landowners from villages falling under the proposed railway alignment were present.