No-trust move against sarpanch over notice lapses quashed by Odisha HC

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has quashed the no-confidence proceedings initiated against the sarpanch of Kandarai gram panchayat in Cuttack district, holding that the statutory requirement under the Odisha Grama Panchayats Act, 1964 cannot be fulfilled by merely serving a notice for convening the meeting.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash set aside the January 8, 2026, notice issued by the Athagarh sub-collector and all consequential proceedings against sarpanch Gyana Ranjan Dash after finding non-compliance with Section 24(2)(c) of the Act.

Initially, Dash had challenged the no-confidence process after the Athagarh sub-collector issued the notice. A single judge had permitted the scheduled no-confidence meeting to be held but restrained publication of its result. The petition, however, was dismissed on July 14, prompting the writ appeal by Dash. Advocate Sukant Kumar Dalai argued on Dash’s behalf.

Considering the writ appeal against the July 14 order of the single judge, the bench ruled that the law mandates service of not only the notice convening the special meeting but also copies of the requisition and the proposed no-confidence resolution.

“A plain reading of Section 24(2)(c) of the Odisha Grama Panchayats Act, 1964 makes it abundantly clear that the statutory requirement is not satisfied by mere service of a notice convening the special meeting. The notice must necessarily be accompanied by copies of the requisition and the proposed resolution,” the bench observed. The web copy of the order was released on August 4.