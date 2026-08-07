Odisha CM Majhi launches Delhi investor outreach, puts spotlight on food processing push

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday left on a three-day visit to New Delhi, where he will lead Odisha’s investor outreach programme for attracting fresh investments, with special focus on food processing and allied sectors.

The chief minister, accompanied by Industries minister Sampad Chandra Swain, chief secretary Anu Garg, additional chief secretary Industries, Hemant Sharma and other senior officials, will participate in a series of investor meetings and hold roadshows in New Delhi and Gurugram.

A major highlight of the visit will be Odisha Food Pro-2026, a sector-focused investment roadshow being organised jointly by the state government and ASSOCHAM on August 7.

The event will showcase Odisha’s strengths in agriculture, fisheries, marine resources, food processing, logistics infrastructure and investor-friendly policies to attract investments across the food value chain.

On August 8, the delegation will visit a manufacturing facility in Greater Noida to study advanced manufacturing practices and explore collaboration opportunities in white goods and consumer appliances. The CM’s itinerary also includes sector-specific roundtable discussions with aluminium downstream, textile and apparel, and engineering industry representatives.