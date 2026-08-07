Odisha government releases flood aid of Rs 110 crore for 22 districts

BHUBANESWAR: The state government on Thursday released Rs 110 crore as preliminary assistance for 22 flood-affected districts as per the package announced by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari said the three worst-hit districts of Balasore, Jajpur and Bhadrak have been allocated nearly one-third of the relief package.

While the highest Rs 22.03 crore has been released for Balasore district, Jajpur has been allotted Rs 20.20 crore. Bhadrak has been provided with Rs 20.12 crore. Jagatsinghpur has got Rs 8.18 crore, Keonjhar Rs 6.11 crore, Sambalpur Rs 5.56 crore, Kendrapara Rs 5.04 crore, Mayurbhanj Rs 5.02 crore, Sonepur Rs 2.31 crore, Khurda Rs 2.06 crore and Boudh Rs 1.29 crore. Relief assistance has been provided to other affected districts based on preliminary assessment.

The financial assistance will be transferred directly to beneficiaries through the DBT system, he said. Pujari said Odisha has recorded 65 per cent more rainfall in July in comparison to the same period last year.