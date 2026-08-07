Odisha pitches clean energy roadmap

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister and Energy minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo on Thursday said Odisha was positioning itself as a key driver of India’s clean energy transition.

Addressing the International Energy Conference & Exhibition 2026 organised by CII in partnership with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Sustainable Energy for All (SEforALL) in New Delhi, Singh Deo said Odisha is accelerating investments across solar, wind, hydro, pumped storage and hybrid energy systems while modernising its transmission infrastructure to support large-scale renewable integration.

“The state has set an ambitious target of adding nearly 11 GW of renewable energy capacity by 2030. It has recently secured investment proposals worth `67,000 crore for more than 6.7 GW of clean energy projects. We are also rolling out digital substations, smart-grid technologies and AI-enabled asset management systems to improve grid reliability and facilitate the integration of intermittent renewable power,” he said.

He said the state’s 575 km-long coastline, deep water ports and rich mineral base provide a strong foundation for developing a green hydrogen ecosystem capable of serving energy-intensive sectors such as steel, aluminium, mining and maritime transport.

“Our objective is to provide round-the-clock renewable power and green hydrogen solutions that can help decarbonise heavy industry while creating a globally competitive clean energy manufacturing base,” he added. He invited global technology providers, equipment manufacturers and financial institutions to participate in Odisha’s energy transition, assuring them of a stable policy environment and streamlined approval mechanisms.

The deputy chief minister reiterated that Odisha’s clean energy expansion forms a critical part of the state’s Viksit Odisha 2036 vision and its contribution to the national goal of achieving 60 per cent non-fossil fuel capacity by 2035 and Net Zero emissions by 2070.

Additional chief secretary of Energy department Vishal Kumar Dev and other senior officials from the department were also present at the conference.