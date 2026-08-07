Scanner on flood damage assessment in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The district administration’s assessment of damage caused by the recent spell of heavy rains and flooding has come under scrutiny over allegations that the actual extent of losses was significantly under-reported.

According to the official report submitted to the Special Relief Commissioner, only 67 patta-holding houses were categorised as fully damaged during the floods.

However, the assessment allegedly excluded damage suffered by landless families and slum dwellers, resulting in a much lower estimate than the actual losses.

The administration has recommended financial assistance of `1.20 lakh for houses classified as fully damaged. The partially damaged houses have been recommended for assistance ranging from `4,000 to `6,500. As per block-wise data, the highest number of damaged houses was in Jamankira (24) followed by Jujumura (10), Maneswar (9), Kuchinda (8), Rairakhol (5), Naktideul (5), Sadar (4) and Rengali (2). Of the total, only two houses were categorised as fully damaged.

The exclusion of houses without land titles has drawn criticism, with many alleging that the poorest sections, particularly those living in urban slums and informal settlements, have been left out of the compensation process. As their houses were not included in the official assessment, they remain ineligible for government assistance despite suffering losses.

Earlier this week, BJD general secretary Sanjit Mohanty alleged that the Sambalpur administration had suppressed the actual figures of flood-related deaths and property damage, urging Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari to personally review the situation.

In a memorandum to the minister, Mohanty claimed that the family of 64-year-old Buduni Munda of Salad village, who died in a wall collapse incident on July 29, was denied compensation as her death was not recognised as flood-related.