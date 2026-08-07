Scanner on flood damage assessment in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: The district administration’s assessment of damage caused by the recent spell of heavy rains and flooding has come under scrutiny over allegations that the actual extent of losses was significantly under-reported.
According to the official report submitted to the Special Relief Commissioner, only 67 patta-holding houses were categorised as fully damaged during the floods.
However, the assessment allegedly excluded damage suffered by landless families and slum dwellers, resulting in a much lower estimate than the actual losses.
The administration has recommended financial assistance of `1.20 lakh for houses classified as fully damaged. The partially damaged houses have been recommended for assistance ranging from `4,000 to `6,500. As per block-wise data, the highest number of damaged houses was in Jamankira (24) followed by Jujumura (10), Maneswar (9), Kuchinda (8), Rairakhol (5), Naktideul (5), Sadar (4) and Rengali (2). Of the total, only two houses were categorised as fully damaged.
The exclusion of houses without land titles has drawn criticism, with many alleging that the poorest sections, particularly those living in urban slums and informal settlements, have been left out of the compensation process. As their houses were not included in the official assessment, they remain ineligible for government assistance despite suffering losses.
Earlier this week, BJD general secretary Sanjit Mohanty alleged that the Sambalpur administration had suppressed the actual figures of flood-related deaths and property damage, urging Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari to personally review the situation.
In a memorandum to the minister, Mohanty claimed that the family of 64-year-old Buduni Munda of Salad village, who died in a wall collapse incident on July 29, was denied compensation as her death was not recognised as flood-related.
He also questioned the implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), stating that the collapse of numerous kutcha houses exposed gaps in beneficiary selection. Mohanty demanded a fair assessment of flood losses, recognition of Buduni’s death as flood-related, and a review of relief norms and PMAY implementation to ensure all affected families, including landless households, receive assistance.
Sambalpur collector Siddheswar Baliram Bondar could not be reached for his comments.
HEALTH MINISTER REVIEWS POST-FLOOD SITUATION IN JAJPUR
Jajpur: Health Minister Mukesh Mahaling on Thursday reviewed the post-flood healthcare delivery in deluge-hit areas of Jajpur district. The minister first visited the mother and child care unit at the district headquarters hospital. He later attended a review meeting on post-flood healthcare delivery at the district collector’s conference hall, where various aspects of the situation including possible outbreak of diarrhoea, malaria, and other diseases were discussed.
Mahaling said 60 pregnant women were rescued and admitted to hospitals during the floods in Jajpur. Of them, 47 have safely returned home after healthy deliveries. Stating that government hospitals have adequate stock of anti-snake venom and other essential medicines, he said the post-flood health situation remains fully under control. He further said tube-wells in the flood-affected areas of the district are being disinfected. Halogen tablets are being distributed to the people in affected areas.