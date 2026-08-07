Seven Class X students expelled from school for assaulting juniors in hostel in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: The Rayagada administration on Thursday expelled seven Class X students from the SSD high school at Revolkana in Kolnara block for allegedly assaulting their juniors in the hostel.

Criminal proceedings were also initiated against the accused students of the government-run residential school after an inquiry confirmed their involvement in the physical assault. The action came after a video showing the accused students allegedly assaulting their juniors inside the hostel went viral.

According to officials, the incident stemmed from a dispute during a cricket match on August 1. Although the headmaster and hostel superintendent had counselled the students the same day, a group of Class X boys allegedly assaulted junior students around midnight on August 2.

The matter came to light on August 4 after a parent submitted a complaint along with the viral video. Subsequently, the school authorities informed the block education officer and based on preliminary findings, the headmaster lodged a complaint with Chandili police.

District welfare officer (DWO) Asima Rao later reached the school and arranged counselling for the victim students. The child welfare committee (CWC) also conducted an independent inquiry and recorded statements of the affected students.

A subsequent investigation by the district administration confirmed that seven Class X students were directly or indirectly involved in the incident.

One student allegedly recorded the assault, while others participated in or facilitated the abuse and intimidation. Counselling reports also indicated that some of the accused had previously been involved in disciplinary issues.

Based on the inquiry report, all seven accused students were expelled from the school and issued transfer certificates (TCs). Legal proceedings have also been initiated against them in Chandili police station, said DWO Rao.

Officials said normalcy has returned to the school. To prevent recurrence of such incidents, the district administration has proposed measures to strengthen hostel management, increase counselling sessions, and intensify anti-ragging awareness programmes.