Ajit Kumar Shasany takes charge as new VC of CUO, Koraput

JEYPORE: Eminent plant scientist and academic administrator Prof Ajit Kumar Shasany assumed charge as the new vice-chancellor of the Central University of Odisha (CUO), Koraput on Thursday

Shasany has been appointed for a five-year term following the President’s approval through a notification issued on July 2, 2026. He took over the charge from Prof NC Panda, dean of the School of Studies, who was serving as the acting VC.

Soon after assuming office, the new VC interacted with students, research scholars and faculty members, underlining his commitment to strengthening the university’s academic and research ecosystem.

A distinguished scientist with an illustrious career spanning research and institutional leadership, Shasany previously served as the director of the CSIR–National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI), Lucknow, and ICAR–National Institute for Plant Biotechnology (NIPB), New Delhi.

He also held the position of chief scientist in the Biotechnology division of the CSIR–Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow where he made significant contributions to plant biotechnology and medicinal plant research.