Class X girl of Rayagada residential school dies of diarrhoea

BERHAMPUR: A Class X student of Kasturba Gandhi Residential School at Durgi under Bissam Cuttack block in Rayagada district reportedly died while undergoing treatment for diarrhoea on Friday. The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Bhumika Ganta of Lanjimpadar village.

According to school authorities, Bhumika developed fever on August 5 and was taken to Durgi primary health centre (PHC) where she received treatment before returning to the hostel. However, on Thursday night, her condition deteriorated after she developed severe diarrhoea and vomiting.

The student was again admitted to the health centre for treatment. As her condition did not improve, school authorities informed her parents. After reaching the PHC, Bhumika’s family members first shifted her to Bissam Cuttack community health centre and later to Christian hospital for advanced treatment. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed during treatment on Friday afternoon.

Following her death, Bhumika’s family alleged that negligence on the part of the hostel authorities contributed to her condition, claiming that timely and adequate medical care was not provided to the girl. The allegations led to a brief flare up at Christian hospital.

The school authorities later held discussions with the bereaved family and arranged transport for the student’s body to her native village.