CM’s food processing pitch fetches Rs 43,437 crore proposals

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha received investment proposals worth Rs 43,437 crore with the potential to generate over 43,000 jobs at Odisha Food Pro 2026, the first sector-specific investment roadshow led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi in New Delhi on Friday.

The event saw the signing of 27 MoUs involving proposed investments of Rs 41,748 crore to create 35,252 employment opportunities. The state also received 12 Investment Intent Forms (IIFs) worth Rs 1,689 crore with the potential of 8,064 additional jobs.

Addressing industry leaders, Majhi unveiled Odisha’s long-term roadmap for the sector, built around five strategic pillars - developing specialised food processing clusters, expanding integrated cold-chain and warehousing infrastructure, strengthening food quality and certification systems, integrating farmer producer organisations (FPOs), MSMEs and women self-help groups with organised industry and creating a globally competitive skilled workforce.

He said these interventions would position Odisha as a major hub for value-added food manufacturing over the next decade. “The government’s vision is to ensure that every major agricultural and marine product produced in Odisha is processed within the state, creating higher incomes for producers while generating sustainable employment for the youth,” he said.

Highlighting Odisha’s inherent strengths, the chief minister said the state offers a unique combination of abundant raw materials, 10 agro-climatic zones, a 575 km coastline, thriving fisheries, expanding port infrastructure, improving logistics connectivity and one of India’s most investor-friendly policy environments.