Draft electoral roll throws up shocking anomalies in Jagatsinghpur

JAGATSINGHPUR: The draft electoral roll published as part of the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise has thrown up shocking anomalies across the district, especially in Ohala area of Jagatsinghpur town, with voters alleging multiple errors in data entry.

A voter from Ohala in ward no 7 under Jagatsinghpur municipality alleged that while her age was correctly recorded as 18 years, her father was shown as only 19 years old. In another case, the age of a man and his grandson was recorded as same.

Another voter Sanjukta Singh of Ohala alleged that her father’s name has been recorded as Rahmat Khan in the latest draft roll. The 2002 electoral roll had correctly recorded her father’s name as Rajkishore Singh.

Local booth level officer (BLO) Nirmala Manjari Rout admitted that the error had occurred during the SIR verification. She said a notice was issued asking Sanjukta to appear in the office for correction. Rout said the error may have occurred during computerised data entry and would be rectified.