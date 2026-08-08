Kalinganagar IMFA gets 220 kV power from grid

BHUBANESWAR: The IMFA Kalinganagar plant on Friday achieved a major power infrastructure milestone with the successful energisation of its 220 kV connectivity from OPTCL’s New Duburi grid substation. The power connectivity was established in the presence of officials from OPTCL and the plant head of IMFA.

The project, executed by M/s AK Das Associates Limited, Bhubaneswar, involved a 220 kV bay extension, EHV cable system and overhead transmission line.

AKDAL managing director Amiyakanta Das said the project involved significant right of way constraints and several challenging engineering activities. “Despite these challenges, AKDAL successfully completed the project-within eight months through dedicated efforts and effective project execution,” Das said.

He thanked OPTCL officials for their valuable support and guidance and the IMFA management and project team for their continuous cooperation, which contributed significantly to the successful and timely completion of the project.