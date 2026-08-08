Odisha, MP sign MoU for clean energy technology transfer

BHUBANESWAR: The state Energy department and Renewable Energy department of Madhya Pradesh on Friday signed an MoU to establish a comprehensive framework for mutual cooperation and technology transfer on clean energy transition.

The agreement was signed on the concluding day of the 7th CII International Energy Conference and Exhibition at New Delhi in the presence of deputy chief minister KV Singh Deo. “By uniting the strategic vision and resources of Odisha and Madhya Pradesh, we are setting a strong benchmark for sustainable development, innovation, and resilient energy infrastructure that will accelerate India’s green growth trajectory,” he said.

Under the terms of the agreement, both states will actively collaborate on promotion of solar, wind and hybrid clean power technologies to meet growing regional demands. The partnership will also focus on establishing dedicated technical exchange channels for policy design, regulatory practices and grid integration strategies as well as launching collaborative research and development projects in energy storage and green hydrogen.