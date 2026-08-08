Six girls fall ill inside packed classroom in Gondia school

DHENKANAL: Six Class VIII girl students of Gondia government high school were hospitalised after reportedly falling ill due to suffocation in a packed classroom on Friday.

The six girls were inside a classroom which was reportedly packed with 72 students. They complained of suffocation due to congestion and lack of ventilation in the room.

Assistant block education officer (ABEO) of Gondia Subash Swain said at around 12 noon, a girl student first complained of suffocation inside the classroom. Soon after, another five students complained of difficulty in breathing.

The school authorities rushed the six girls to nearby hospital where doctors treated them with salines and other drugs. Subsequently, they were discharged.

Swain said he has advised the school authorities to provide spacious classroom to students.