Storage losses of foodgrains in Odisha minimal, says Jayantibhai Bambhaniya

BHUBANESWAR: The Centre has informed the Rajya Sabha that only a minimal quantity of foodgrains stored by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in its godowns in Odisha had become non-issuable during the last five years.

Replying to a question from BJD Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra on storage losses of foodgrains and the efficiency of warehousing infrastructure in Odisha, Union minister of state for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya said only a minimal quantity of foodgrains stored by the Food Corporation of India (FCI) had become non-issuable during the last five years, mainly due to natural calamities such as cyclones, flash floods and heavy rains.

She said the quantity of damaged foodgrains was 1,693 MT in 2021-22, 1,628 MT in 2022-23, 10,348 MT in 2023-24, 7,858 MT in 2024-25 and 2,247 MT in 2025-26, representing a very small fraction of total foodgrain offtake.

The minister also informed the House that the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) recorded storage losses due to the natural drying of grains in Odisha. These amounted to 826.64 MT in 2021-22, 817.76 MT in 2022-23, 570.96 MT in 2023-24, 1,059.46 MT in 2024-25 and 1,087.12 MT in 2025-26.