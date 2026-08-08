Talcher-Bimlagarh railway line cost soars to Rs 3,390 crore

ROURKELA: From Rs 727 crore, the cost of the ongoing Talcher-Bimlagarh new railway line project has officially escalated to a staggering Rs 3,390 crore primarily due to administrative failure in timely acquisition of land.

In a social media post on August 4, Rajya Sabha Member and former Union minister Dilip Ray said he raised the issue of the long-pending railway project in the Upper House of Parliament and sought a detailed statement on its progress, funding, land acquisition, and implementation status.

Ray said the government informed the Parliament that the 150-km Talcher-Bimalagarh railway line, sanctioned in 2003-04 at an estimated cost of Rs 727 crore, now has an updated project cost of Rs 3,390 crore. An expenditure of Rs 1,901 crore has already been incurred up to March 2026, while Rs 950 crore has been allocated for the new line during 2026-27.

He said the project has been moving steadily towards completion. Around 756 hectare out of the required 863 hectare of land has already been acquired. The 48-km Talcher-Khamar section has been commissioned, while construction is progressing on the remaining stretches with significant progress in land acquisition and construction of bridges. Forest and wildlife clearances have also been received for the Mahuldiha-Bimalagarh section.