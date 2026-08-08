Tourism department seeks notification of ESZs for protected areas to facilitate speedy planning

BHUBANESWAR: The Tourism department has urged the Forest, Environment and Climate Change department to expedite the notification of Eco-Sensitive Zones (ESZs) around key protected areas, including Similipal and Satkosia tiger reserves, for facilitating sustainable tourism planning.
Tourism secretary Balwant Singh stated that the department is undertaking destination planning and investment promotion initiatives for several nature-based and eco-tourism destinations. As part of these efforts, potential land banks have been identified and destination master plans are being prepared to support sustainable tourism infrastructure, eco-tourism facilities and private sector investments in the protected area landscapes and their surrounding regions.
However, the delay in finalising ESZ notifications for protected areas such as Similipal and Satkosia has created uncertainty over permissible development activities, planning norms and regulatory approvals, affecting project preparation, investment facilitation and implementation timelines, he said. He also requested the Forest department to expedite the pending ESZ notifications to provide a clear regulatory and planning framework for finalising tourism master plans and developing tourism infrastructure. Zonal master plans (ZMPs) should incorporate tourism master plans covering permissible tourism activities, eco-tourism zones, visitor management strategies, carrying capacity assessments, community participation, infrastructure planning and conservation safeguards.
The department said that an integrated planning approach will ensure environmentally sustainable tourism development while generating livelihood opportunities for local communities and strengthening conservation outcomes.
In a communication to the Forest secretary, Singh said early notification of pending ESZs and timely preparation of ZMPs would help the state advance sustainable tourism projects, attract responsible private investment and promote balanced development of ecologically sensitive destinations.
A senior official from the Wildlife wing informed that the ESZs for protected areas are notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC). While the ESZ proposal for Satkosia is pending with MoEFCC following publication of its draft, the Similipal ESZ proposal is pending at the state-level.
The Forest department has sent the Similipal ESZ proposal to the Revenue department for its response. Once cleared, it will be forwarded to MoEFCC for necessary steps required for its notification, the officer said.