Woman and minor son die of snakebite in Gajapati

BERHAMPUR: A woman and her seven-year-old son died after being allegedly bitten by two common kraits while sleeping in their home at Kadambatal village under Raigada block in Gajapati district on Thursday night.

The deceased were identified as 30-year-old Lalita Badaraita and her son Amit. Lalita’s husband Ajay Badaraita, and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter escaped unharmed.

According to family members, Ajay was sleeping with his wife and two children when two common kraits reportedly entered the house in the night. Lalita and Amit were allegedly bitten by the snakes in their sleep. They woke up in intense pain and screamed for help. On waking up, Ajay reportedly found the snakes moving inside the house.

The victims were immediately rushed to Rayagada community health centre for emergency treatment. As their condition worsened, doctors referred them to the district headquarters hospital in Paralakhemundi. Despite medical intervention, both Lalita and Amit succumbed on Friday.

Following the incident, a pall of gloom descended on Kadambatal village.