Woman dies after wrong injection; police detain medicine store owner in Rayagada

BERHAMPUR: A 54-year-old woman died after allegedly suffering severe adverse reaction to an injection administered at a local medicine store in Getipada village under Chandili police limits in Rayagada district on Friday. The deceased was identified as Bidya Kumari, a resident of Getipada.

Sources said feeling unwell, Bidya visited a nearby medicine store where she was reportedly administered an injection. Soon after receiving the injection, she allegedly developed a serious reaction and her condition deteriorated rapidly. She subsequently died before any medical aid could reach her.

The incident triggered anger among the victim’s family members and local residents who alleged that the woman died due to administration of wrong injection. Bidya’s family also lodged a complaint in Chandili police station in this connection.

Chandili IIC Uttam Sahu said the medicine store operator had conducted a preliminary assessment before administering the injection. However, the woman allegedly developed severe side effects and died. Police have registered a case and detained the medicine store operator for questioning.

Investigators are examining the circumstances under which the injection was administered and whether any medical negligence was involved. The exact cause of death will be ascertained after the postmortem report is received, the IIC added.