Youth Set Ablaze by Miscreants in Sundargarh, Battles for Life at IGH

ROURKELA: A 35-year-old man was allegedly set on fire by a group of miscreants at remote Ganigasha village under Lahunipada police limits in Bonai sub-division of Sundargarh district early Saturday morning.

The victim, Kanhu Charan Mahanta, suffered critical burn injuries across his body and is battling for life at Ispat General Hospital (IGH) in Rourkela. A relative of the victim attributed the attack to past enmity over a land dispute.

Lahunipada police station IIC Prashant Pradhan said that, as per the preliminary report, two motorcycle-borne miscreants were involved in the attack. He said the police were investigating the incident from all angles, including the possibility of past enmity over a land dispute. The victim is currently able to speak, and police are trying to record his statement, he added.

Local villagers rescued Kanhu and rushed him to the Lahunipada Community Health Centre (CHC). He was subsequently shifted to Rourkela Government Hospital before being admitted to IGH as his condition deteriorated.