AIIMS-Bhubaneswar to launch advanced tuberculosis testing in two districts soon

BHUBANESWAR: AIIMS-Bhubaneswar will soon launch advanced tuberculosis (TB) testing in two districts of the state on a pilot basis, authorities said on Friday.

Announcing it during the two-day National Conclave and Policy Dialogue on Tuberculosis which concluded on the day, officials said the proposed study is aimed at generating evidence on the feasibility of advanced diagnostic technologies and getting insights for potential wider implementation across the state.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony, Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surama Padhy said the vision of a TB-Mukt Bharat is not merely a public health programme but a national movement requiring collective responsibility, scientific advancement and community participation.

She stressed the need for closer collaboration between AIIMS-Bhubaneswar, the Odisha government and other stakeholders to translate scientific evidence into effective public health interventions.

Health minister Mukesh Mahaling said TB elimination requires coordinated action involving government agencies, medical institutions, researchers, laboratories, frontline health workers, development partners and communities. He said the government is willing to collaborate with AIIMS-Bhubaneswar and other stakeholders on evidence-based pilot projects to assess advanced diagnostic technologies.

AIIMS-Bhubaneswar executive director and CEO Dr Ashutosh Biswas said discussions are underway for initiating advanced TB testing in two districts of Odisha on a pilot basis.

The conclave brought together policymakers, public health leaders, scientists, clinicians, researchers, officials of the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP), development partners and healthcare professionals to deliberate on strengthening TB diagnosis, genomic surveillance, research and implementation strategies towards achieving a TB-Mukt Bharat.