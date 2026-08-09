Cuttack man fakes suicide after fight with wife, found at home

CUTTACK: A 35-year-old man allegedly orchestrated his fake suicide after a quarrel with his estranged wife late on Friday night.

Police said, Lipu Sahu, a native of Nuahat in Kakatpur, had an argument with his wife and threatening to end his life went to the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Setu over Kathajodi river. However, he left his mobile phone, shoes and raincoat on the bridge and returned to his rented house in Jayadev Vihar in Bhubaneswar, where he lived with his mother.

On Saturday morning, some locals found the mobile phone, shoes and raincoat lying on the bridge and suspected someone might have jumped into the river. They informed the Barang police, who along with fire services personnel rushed to the area.

As they were preparing to carry out a search operation, Lipu’s mobile phone which was lying at the spot started ringing. Police picked up the phone upon which the caller identified herself as Lipu’s wife. She narrated the entire incident to them.

Police then contacted Lipu’s mother and the truth was revealed. As per police, Lipu had a strained relationship with his wife following which the latter had been staying separately in the Jatni area for the last three years. On Friday night, the couple had an argument over phone.

Threatening his wife of committing suicide, Lipu consumed alcohol and went to the Kathajodi river bridge where he changed his mind and returned home.

“The matter came to light when Lipu’s wife called on his mobile phone. She narrated the incident to us after which we contacted his mother. Lipu picked up the call,” said police.