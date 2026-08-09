Dharmendra Pradhan hits back at Naveen, says will never disgrace Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Former union minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday hit back at the Biju Janata Dal’s ‘Go Back Dharmendra Pradhan’ campaign and said he would continue to return to the state and work for its people.
“I am a halia (farm worker). Even if you ask me to go back, I will come,” Pradhan said, taking a swipe at BJD chief Naveen Patnaik alleging that the former CM described him as a “kulangaar” (disgrace).
The union minister said he would never compromise the dignity of Odisha. “As long as I am alive, whether I do good work for Odisha or not, I will never bring disgrace to the state,” he said.
Recalling his 12-year tenure as a union minister, Pradhan said he served at the Centre with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Maa Samaleswari and have always worked for the state’s interest.
Pradhan’s remarks assumed significance as senior BJD leader and Rairakhol MLA Prasanna Acharya was present at the meeting. Referring to Acharya, he said, “Prasanna Babu told me that if you come, we will welcome you. I have come here after taking his permission.”
The remarks drew a counterattack from BJD leader Rohit Pujari, who said nobody had defamed Pradhan and that he had ‘defamed himself’.
Earlier, after laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Rairakhol and inaugurating its temporary building, Pradhan said education was the key to progress and a strong educational foundation could drive the overall development of the region.
Pradhan said the National Education Policy aimed to provide multidisciplinary education and prepare students to become employable and self-reliant. He said the long-pending demand for a Kendriya Vidyalaya in Rairakhol had materialised due to the efforts of local residents and intellectuals.
The MP also outlined a development agenda for the subdivision, saying priority was being given to providing all villages with all-weather roads and mobile network connectivity. He said Rs 22 crore had been sanctioned for construction of the Kerandi bridge and the tender process completed.
He also stressed the need to improve irrigation and promote vegetable, fruit and flower cultivation, with efforts to take local agricultural produce to global markets and facilitate exports.
“Political views may differ, but public welfare, service and responsibility are paramount,” Pradhan said.
Panchayati Raj, Drinking Water and Rural Development Minister Rabi Narayan Naik was also present. Later, Pradhan paid floral tribute to Sant Kabi Bhima Bhoi and offered prayers at the Samaleswari Temple.
The visit was Pradhan’s first to the constituency after his resignation as union education minister last month.