Dharmendra Pradhan hits back at Naveen, says will never disgrace Odisha

SAMBALPUR: Former union minister and Sambalpur MP Dharmendra Pradhan on Saturday hit back at the Biju Janata Dal’s ‘Go Back Dharmendra Pradhan’ campaign and said he would continue to return to the state and work for its people.

“I am a halia (farm worker). Even if you ask me to go back, I will come,” Pradhan said, taking a swipe at BJD chief Naveen Patnaik alleging that the former CM described him as a “kulangaar” (disgrace).

The union minister said he would never compromise the dignity of Odisha. “As long as I am alive, whether I do good work for Odisha or not, I will never bring disgrace to the state,” he said.

Recalling his 12-year tenure as a union minister, Pradhan said he served at the Centre with the blessings of Lord Jagannath and Maa Samaleswari and have always worked for the state’s interest.

Pradhan’s remarks assumed significance as senior BJD leader and Rairakhol MLA Prasanna Acharya was present at the meeting. Referring to Acharya, he said, “Prasanna Babu told me that if you come, we will welcome you. I have come here after taking his permission.”

The remarks drew a counterattack from BJD leader Rohit Pujari, who said nobody had defamed Pradhan and that he had ‘defamed himself’.

Earlier, after laying the foundation stone for the permanent campus of Kendriya Vidyalaya at Rairakhol and inaugurating its temporary building, Pradhan said education was the key to progress and a strong educational foundation could drive the overall development of the region.