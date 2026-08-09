Ensuring accessible and speedy justice to citizens is government’s priority, says Law Minister

BHUBANESWAR: The state Law department on Saturday organised a one-day workshop on effective management of civil cases in district courts at Lok Seva Bhawan here. The workshop was attended by public prosecutors, additional public prosecutors and associate lawyers.

Inaugurating the programme, Law minister Prithiviraj Harichandan said ensuring accessible and speedy justice to citizens remains one of the top priorities of the state government.

He said government pleaders, additional government pleaders and associate lawyers have a crucial role in upholding the constitutional framework and strengthening the justice delivery system.

Harichandan urged the legal professionals to develop a thorough understanding of legal provisions and judicial procedures while adhering to the highest standards of professional conduct.

He also highlighted the growing importance of AI and timely adoption of technology in improving the efficiency of judicial processes and facilitating faster justice.

Justice Sashikanta Mishra of Orissa HC discussed various aspects of civil and criminal litigation, including the responsibilities of government lawyers and the importance of evidence, cross-examination and oral arguments. He stressed the need for continuous exchange of knowledge among legal professionals to address legal complexities and improve the quality of judicial practice.

Advocate general Pitambar Acharya also spoke.