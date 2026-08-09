Jagatsinghpur collector takes special class on Odisha’s history

JAGATSINGHPUR: Jagatsinghpur collector J Sonal’s initiative to familiarise college students with Odisha’s history, spiritual traditions and cultural heritage has drawn appreciation from students and educationists.

On Friday, Sonal, accompanied by sub-collector Prasanta Kumar Tarai, visited Balikuda College and took a special class for students. He spoke about the history and evolution of Lord Jagannath worship, traditions associated with the Prachi river, local temples and the spiritual heritage of Jagatsinghpur district.

The collector also interacted with students through questions on Odisha’s cultural heritage, historical events, spiritual traditions and contributions of local intellectuals and freedom fighters.

Students said they were familiar with subjects taught through textbooks but had limited knowledge of their region’s history and cultural traditions. Sonal said the initiative aims to create awareness about Odisha’s history, traditions and cultural identity through discussions, storytelling and educational activities.