Jagatsinghpur mining officer gets notice for sand transit permits during flood

JAGATSINGHPUR: The Jagatsinghpur district administration has issued a show-cause notice to the district mining officer (DMO) over the alleged issuance of transit permits (TPs) for sand extraction during the recent flood even as a district-wide ban on mining was in force for public safety and flood management.

Collector J Sonal issued the notice to the officer on Thursday, seeking an explanation within two days on why disciplinary and administrative action should not be initiated for the alleged acts of omission and commission.

According to the notice, the district administration had prohibited entry into riverbeds and banned sand extraction during the flood to ensure public safety and facilitate effective flood management. However, TPs for the extraction and transportation of sand from various riverbeds were issued during the restriction period.

The collector stated that if the allegations are found to be true, the issue of permits during the ban would amount to a violation of the instructions issued by the state government, besides adversely affecting flood management measures undertaken to protect lives and property in flood-prone areas.

Within the last six months, the administration has raided more than 10 sand quarries and several illegal sand storage sites across the district. Police registered eight to 10 cases in the jurisdictions of Tirtol, Raghunathpur, Naugaon and Biridi police stations. Despite repeated enforcement drives, illegal sand mining has allegedly continued due to the nexus between some mining officials and quarry operators.

Attempts to contact the mining officer for his response received no response.