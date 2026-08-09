Minor slits man’s throat after taking lift in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: A 41-year-old man suffered injuries after a 16-year-old boy allegedly slit his throat after taking a lift from him at Khandara chowk under Hinjili police limits in Ganjam late on Friday night.

The victim, Udhaba Padhi of Khandara, was returning from Hinjili in the evening. He reportedly gave lift to the minor after the latter sought a ride. However, midway through the journey, the minor allegedly asked Udhaba to stop his motorcycle. As soon as he stopped, the minor allegedly attacked him with a knife, slit his throat and fled the spot. Udhaba also suffered deep cuts on his fingers while desperately trying to fend off the attack.

Despite profuse bleeding from his neck and hands, Udhaba managed to ride his bike to Hinjili hospital, where he received preliminary treatment before being shifted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur. Doctors reportedly conducted an emergency operation and he is stable now.

Udhaba, who is a florist, was carrying around Rs 5,000 in cash and an expensive mobile phone at the time of the attack. However, the attacker did not take any of his valuables, he said.

Udhaba said that he suspected that the minor had been following him at different places for nearly a week. However, he did not pay attention to the boy, assuming that he was from a nearby village. He said he didn’t know the reason behind the attack.

Police have reportedly begun an investigation into the incident and are trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack and trace the minor accused.