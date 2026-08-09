Mohan Charan Majhi ends Delhi outreach with Rs 66,392 crore investment pitch

BHUBANESWAR: The state government’s investment outreach in Delhi-NCR region, led by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, has secured investment proposals worth Rs 66,392 crore with a potential to generate 54,135 jobs.

The chief minister’s outreach resulted in 38 MoUs worth Rs 64,703 crore with an estimated employment of 46,071. Another Rs 1,689 crore came through investment intention forms (IIFs), which could generate 8,064 jobs.

Majhi’s engagements focused on manufacturing, engineering goods, textiles and apparel, aluminium downstream industries, electronics, consumer durables and allied supply chains. The state government said the discussions were aimed at converting investor interest into projects, strengthening local value chains and creating employment opportunities.

On the second day, Majhi visited the Haier manufacturing facility in Noida, where he interacted with senior company officials and technicians and got to know its manufacturing processes. The visit also explored opportunities for strengthening Odisha’s ecosystem for electronics, consumer durables, ancillary industries and supply-chain development.

“Odisha is building an ecosystem where the industries can grow, create jobs and build long-term values,” Majhi said and added that the state’s focus is not merely attracting capital but also creating employment and strengthening local supply chain.

The chief minister subsequently held one-on-one meetings with industry leaders in Noida and discussed expansion plans, investment opportunities and sector specific requirements. Three sector-focused roundtables provided another platform for investor engagement. The engineering goods manufacturing session, organised with the Indian Industries Association, explored industrial infrastructure, ancillary development and supply-chain integration. The textile and apparel roundtable, organised with the Noida Apparel Export Cluster, focused on manufacturing, exports, skilled manpower and employment-intensive investments.