Farmers seek loan waiver, ex gratia, announce protests in Bargarh.

BARGARH: The Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan, Bargarh on Saturday announced a series of protest seeking fulfilment of their 11-point charter of demands, including withdrawal of the India-US bilateral deal, loan waiver for farmers and compensation for crop losses caused by heavy rainfall in the district.
Addressing mediapersons, the organisation said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will on Sunday stage protests at around 1,000 locations across the country to press for the demands. As part of the programme, the Bargarh unit would also stage dharna in front of the district SP’s office and the SDPO offices at Padampur and Attabira, besides courting arrest.
The organisation opposed any move to privatise the agriculture sector and urged the government to protect the farmers’ interests and ensure their economic security. Among its other demands included fixing of minimum support price (MSPs) for agricultural produce based on the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and adequate subsidised fertiliser supply to farmers.
It also demanded repeal of the four labour codes and a minimum monthly wage of Rs 31,000 for workers, restoration of MGNREGA with 200 days of employment and its linkage with agricultural activities.
The farmers’ body further demanded withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and Seed Bill, 2025, removal of smart meters, tax-free electricity for agricultural use and 300 units of free electricity for domestic consumers. On privatisation of farmlands, the organisation called for ensuring farmers’ consent during land acquisition and an end to forced acquisition.
Advisor of the outfit Ramesh Mahapatra pointed out that mandatory AgriStack registration and e-KYC requirements were preventing many genuine cultivators, including sharecroppers and hereditary farmers, from registering for crop insurance and paddy procurement.
“The government must remove these hurdles, recognise all farmers actually cultivating the land and ensure that they are allowed to register and sell their paddy through the procurement system,” he demanded.
Stating that the district suffered extensive crop loss due to incessant rainfall in July, the organisation demanded that a detailed assessment be carried out and immediate compensation paid to all affected farmers, particularly those in Chakarkend village of Bargarh block, where crop and property damage was reportedly caused by a cyclonic storm. Among others, members Utpanna Bhoi, Sudam Patra, Bhuban Pradhan, Thabir Sahu, Tekraj Pradhan, Surendra Sahu and Subrat Pradhan and others were present.