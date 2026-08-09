Farmers seek loan waiver, ex gratia, announce protests in Bargarh.

BARGARH: The Sanjukta Krushak Sangathan, Bargarh on Saturday announced a series of protest seeking fulfilment of their 11-point charter of demands, including withdrawal of the India-US bilateral deal, loan waiver for farmers and compensation for crop losses caused by heavy rainfall in the district.

Addressing mediapersons, the organisation said the Samyukta Kisan Morcha will on Sunday stage protests at around 1,000 locations across the country to press for the demands. As part of the programme, the Bargarh unit would also stage dharna in front of the district SP’s office and the SDPO offices at Padampur and Attabira, besides courting arrest.

The organisation opposed any move to privatise the agriculture sector and urged the government to protect the farmers’ interests and ensure their economic security. Among its other demands included fixing of minimum support price (MSPs) for agricultural produce based on the Swaminathan Commission recommendations and adequate subsidised fertiliser supply to farmers.

It also demanded repeal of the four labour codes and a minimum monthly wage of Rs 31,000 for workers, restoration of MGNREGA with 200 days of employment and its linkage with agricultural activities.