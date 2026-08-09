OAM flags NGOs’ role in Odisha textbook preparation, seeks probe into 1,678 errors

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha (OAM) on Saturday alleged that NGOs from other states were also engaged in developing 55 elementary and classes I to VIII textbooks in which a staggering 1,678 errors were detected recently, prompting the state government to order a Crime Branch probe.

The state-level parents’ body has also demanded complete disclosure of expenditure made by the state government for outsoursing of the work.

The Mahasangha claimed that as per the official reply received from the officer in-charge (OIC), Curriculum in the Directorate of TE and SCERT, multiple NGOs were involved in textbook preparation at elementary level.

“Why were outside NGOs assigned for Odia textbooks of classes I and II when Odisha has its own SCERT, OSEPA and competent language experts? Why are OSEPA and SCERT completely silent on this interference?” the Mahasangha asked.

OAM president Basudeb Bhatta said as per the SCERT, the role of these NGOs was limited to providing ‘language support’ during textbook preparation. “However, the OIC has also admitted that the educational qualifications, professional experience and areas of expertise of the NGO representatives are ‘not available’ with the directorate,” Bhatta claimed, seeking a response from the School and Mass Education department in this regard.