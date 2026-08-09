Odisha BJP launches campaign to honour Guru Ravidas

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Saturday launched a statewide ‘Kalash Bandan Abhiyan’ to mark the 650th birth anniversary year of Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas. The party announced plans to take his message of social harmony, equality, social justice and humanity to villages across the state.

Addressing the launch programme, state BJP president Manmohan Samal said Guru Ravidas had inspired millions of deprived and marginalised people to live with dignity, self-confidence and a spirit of service.

As part of the campaign, sacred soil brought from the birthplace of Guru Ravidas in Varanasi was mixed with soil collected from the birthplaces of prominent personalities from different parts of the state. The soil was then placed in 37 separate kalash (urns) and sent to the BJP’s 37 organisational districts.

The kalash will travel from the district level to gram panchayats and villages. Tree plantation will be undertaken at the culmination of the programme. Religious, social, cultural and public outreach programmes will also be organised, with participation from saints and religious leaders.

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida said Guru Ravidas was not merely a saint but a symbol of social transformation who challenged caste discrimination and untouchability and emphasised equality, dignity and human values.

The nationwide Sant Shiromani Guru Ravidas Maharaj Samaras Sankalp Abhiyan is being observed from July 29 this year to February 20 next year following a call by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deputy chief minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and several ministers including Suresh Pujari, Nityananda Gond, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, Mukesh Mahaling, Pradeep Bal Samanta, Gokulananda Mallik, state in-charge Vijaya Pal Singh Tomar, Lok Sabha members Pratap Sarangi, Rabindra Narayan Behera and Sukanta Panigrahi, and chairman of the National Commission for SCs Kishor Makwana attended the programme.