Odisha: Rainy week ahead as fresh LoPAR forms over Bay of Bengal

BHUBANESWAR: The spell of heavy rain is set to continue in Odisha with a fresh low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday. The system will trigger heavy rainfall in several northern and western districts over the next six days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The system has developed under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over southwest West Bengal and adjoining north Odisha, the met office said.

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at one or two places in Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Bargarh and Sambalpur districts over the next three days. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in Sundargarh and Keonjhar between Wednesday and Friday.

Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are expected at many places across the state from Sunday (August 9) to Friday (August 14).