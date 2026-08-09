Oriom Group enters real estate sector with Oriom Realty Brand

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha-based diversified industrial conglomerate Oriom Group has entered the real estate sector with the launch of Oriom Realty, a dedicated vertical that will develop residential, retail, commercial, hospitality and mixed-use projects across the state.

Launching the new vertical, company officials said the initial focus will be on Bhubaneswar and other emerging growth corridors.

Headquartered in Bhubaneswar and originating from Jharsuguda, Oriom Group has completed 21 years of operations, with business interests spanning steel and power, speciality chemicals and refractories. The group has a workforce of more than 3,000 employees and operates multiple industrial facilities across eastern India.

Founder and director of Oriom Group Rajesh Agrawal said their entry into real estate was a natural progression for the company after more than two decades of building industrial assets.

Director Deepak Agrawal said the company’s experience in Odisha’s industrial economy has given it an understanding of the changing needs of the state. “The state is entering its next defining growth cycle where industrial development will naturally create demand for modern cities, vibrant communities and quality real estate,” he said.

Director Anil Kedia said the group plans to leverage its engineering capabilities, financial discipline and project execution experience developed through its industrial operations as it expands into Odisha’s real estate market.