Orissa High Court asks government to equip open prison monitoring panel

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has directed the state government to provide an adequately staffed secretariat along with necessary administrative and logistical support to the newly-constituted monitoring committee for the management of Open Correctional Institutions (OCIs).

A division bench of Chief Justice Harish Tandon and Justice Chittaranjan Dash issued the direction while monitoring compliance with the Supreme Court’s February 26 judgement on prison overcrowding and reforms.

The court took on record the state’s submission that pursuant to the Supreme Court judgment, the Home department had constituted the monitoring committee through a notification dated July 28.

The bench, however, made it clear that constituting the committee was only the beginning of the compliance process. “The constitution of the Monitoring Committee, however, is only the first step towards securing effective compliance with the directions issued by the Supreme Court,” it observed.

The court directed the Home department and all other authorities concerned to ensure that the committee was provided with an adequately staffed secretariat, office infrastructure, record-management facilities and other institutional support required for its effective functioning.