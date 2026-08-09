Skeletal remains of jumbo recovered from Deogarh

DEOGARH: Forest officials recovered skeletal remains of an elephant from the Gogua Reserve Forest near Khilei village under Reamal forest range in Deogarh district on Friday.

The remains were spotted under the Nuadihi section of Reamal range. As per forest officials, the jumbo likely died around a month ago. On receiving information from a forester, a Rapid Response Team (RRT), along with forest officials and personnel from Reamal Range reached the spot and initiated investigation.

Speaking to mediapersons on Saturday, Deogarh DFO Rashmi G said the death appeared to have occurred due to natural causes. The postmortem examination will be conducted by experts at the Centre for Wildlife Health, OUAT, Bhubaneswar after which the exact cause of its death can be ascertained,” she said.

Forest officials, including DFO Rashmi and ACF (Administration) Swadhinata Sahani, were involved in the spot investigation.